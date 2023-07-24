Win Stuff
Popeyes adds viral ‘girl dinner’ to its menu

Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.(Popeyes)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Popeyes is in the business of TikTok trends.

The fast food chain has come up with its own version of the viral “girl dinner,” now an option on its menu.

The “girl dinner” is basically a personal snack plate made up of existing ingredients in the fridge and pantry.

Popeyes’ take on it is a variety of side dishes that have to be ordered individually, such as mashed potatoes, Cajun fries and biscuits.

The special “girl dinner” tab is only available on Popeyes’ website.

