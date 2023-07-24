Win Stuff
Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne Academy WR Davin Lowery
By Scott Kirk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a warm welcome at Wayne Academy for new head football coach Todd Breland.

Breland steps in to his first year with the Jaguars looking to establish a championship culture.

Senior wide receiver Davin Lowery said he felt Breland’s immediate impact as soon as he stepped foot in the locker room.

“When you have a new coach, you don’t know what to expect,” Breland said. “The guy comes in and it’s not like he’s a new coach. It feels like he’s just been here for a while. His relationship with the other guys just keeps things going.”

Breland said he knew what kind of player he had in Lowery before he met him face to face.

“I saw him on film before I knew him.” Breland said. “Coming out on the field with him, he’s what I thought he would be. He’s a quiet guy. He doesn’t say a whole lot, but he leads by example.”

The example that Lowery is setting for his teammates is speaking volumes on the gridiron.

“We learn from each other, every day.” Lowery said. “ We have a new coach, and we wanna go out, and play for our buddies in that first game of the year.

“We’re all excited.”

Wayne Academy will open the 2023 season on on Aug.18. on the road at South Choctaw Academy in Toxey, Ala.

