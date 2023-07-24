Win Stuff
North Forrest VFD responds to 2-vehicle accident with injuries

-
-(North Forrest VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries Sunday night.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 200 block of Monroe Road at approximately 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, units found the northbound lane blocked.

North Forrest VFD said one adult was transported from the scene by ambulance. no further injuries were reported.

