North Forrest VFD responds to 2-vehicle accident with injuries

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries Sunday night.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 200 block of Monroe Road at approximately 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, units found the northbound lane blocked.

North Forrest VFD said one adult was transported from the scene by ambulance. no further injuries were reported.

