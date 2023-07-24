Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are on the hunt for a man who escaped custody while receiving medical attention.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Bynum, 44, escaped while getting medical attention at the emergency room in Magee.

“Anyone who is caught with or giving assistance to Bynum will be charged accordingly,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.