Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man who disappeared on a river in Mississippi later found asleep on the sandbar

(WLUC)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities from Lowndes and Monroe counties searched Sunday evening for a man who disappeared on the Buttahatchee River.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the man went tubing with friends earlier that day.

When his friends later got out of the river, they could not find him.

The search began at approximately 6 p.m. and continued until midnight.

Searchers eventually found the man asleep and unharmed on a sandbar.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
A home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in Lamar County.
Lamar County home lost in early-morning fire Saturday
Funeral of teen killed in industrial accident held Saturday.
Funeral held Saturday for teen who died at Hattiesburg poultry plant
The Covington County Branch of the NAACP hosted a candidate forum in Hot Coffee Saturday.
Covington NAACP hosts candidate forum

Latest News

Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER
Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER
Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne Academy WR Davin Lowery
Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne Academy WR Davin Lowery
Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne Academy WR Davin Lowery
Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne Academy WR Davin Lowery