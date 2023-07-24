Local barbers empower youth to be bosses, not criminals with ‘Guns Down, Clippers Up’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, barbers came together under the slogan “Guns Down, Clippers Up” with the hopes of giving kids an idea of how to be their own bosses while staying out of trouble.

“What we’re doing now is to channel positive energy by teaching them how to pick the clippers up and put the guns down,” said barber Kristopher Norwood.

With a little help from local barbers, Kristopher and Jaime Norwood are looking to create a positive impact in the community by showing high school students what it means to be an entrepreneur.

“When I cut their hair and give them a whole new look, they get up and feel successful and look even better,” said one barber.

“You don’t have to wait on a paycheck,” said another. “You don’t have to wait until Friday or next Friday to get paid — you get paid today.”

The goal of this workshop is to also give students hands-on experience with cutting hair, creating an opportunity to stay away from crime. The couple says a barber shop can be used to help prevent youth violence in the community.

“I wish that we could get more barbers that are involved with the church because they can understand the concept of laying hands on someone’s head,” said Jaime. “Just have positive thoughts and prayers that God will supersede their life.”

“There’s a lot of times that people come in and feel a certain way and they get up and leave another way,” said Kristopher. “I know why, but I just didn’t tell them that I prayed for them.”

The couple says they intend to keep the workshops going and involve other careers to give kids an idea of what they want to become, especially for those who may not have an opportunity in college.

“You don’t have to become a doctor or lawyer to be successful,” said Jaime. “Those industries are very successful, but you can also create a pretty nice life for yourself in the area of entrepreneurship.”

The idea wouldn’t have happened without one slogan . . .

“’Guns down, clippers up.’ Turn to your neighbor and say, ‘guns down, clippers up.’”

The Norwoods say they are currently working on ideas for their second workshop.

