A little warmer tomorrow, but we’ll be flirting with 100° by this weekend

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs into the low to mid 90s.

The heat and humidity will slowly increase over the next several days as another “heat bubble forms across the southeast. Highs on Wednesday top out into the mid 90s under sunny skies.

The heat will continue to build towards the end of the week. Highs will soar into the upper 90s under sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.

This weekend will be downright hot. Skies will be sunny as afternoon highs flirt with the century mark once again.

No rain is expected all this week.

