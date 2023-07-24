Kids got matched with school shoes Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church in Hattiesburg teamed up with Shoe Carnival to give kids a brand new pair shoes.

Church members said the goal was to find a way to positively impact parents and students in a big way before the school year began, while still offering the full shopping experience.

“The faces of the kids,” West Point Baptist Church Senior Pastor Marcus Cathey said. “Our team and Shoe Carnival, the store that we partnered with, have turned our student center into an actual shoe store and so kids are able to come in and pick shoes that they like and get sized.”

West Point Baptist Church was able to provide more than 300 pairs of shoes to kids.

