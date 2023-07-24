Glendale man pleads guilty in relation to infant death case

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man charged last summer in relation to the drowning death of an infant pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter last week.

According to the Forrest County District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Steven Busha of Glendale pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter in Forrest County Circuit Court on Thursday, July 20, in front of Judge Robert Helfrich. He was sentenced to 20 years.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Busha was originally charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

Steven Busha (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said 24-year-old Brittney Brady, mother of the three children, also pleaded guilty.

FCSO said Brady was charged with first-degree murder in the infant’s death and two counts of felony child neglect. She was sentenced to 20 years for the charge of culpable negligence manslaughter.

Brady is serving her time in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, according to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittney Brady (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said AAA responded to an infant in distress call on Jim Burch Road on July 31, 2022. Upon arrival, officials transported the 5-month-old child to Forrest General Hospital and later airlifted her to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The child passed away in the early morning hours of August 2, 2022.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

