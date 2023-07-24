Win Stuff
Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Portland ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police say.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A three-vehicle crash in Oregon ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police said.

The crash happened Sunday morning in Portland at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Crews needed to extricate a driver from one car.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

