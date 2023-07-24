Back-to-school bus safety: Know, follow the rules

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer vacation is almost over for students, and with classes beginning Monday for some districts, local law enforcement urges drivers to follow the rules regarding bus safety.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said school bus safety is a priority this year, especially with the addition of many first-time drivers on the roads.

In the past, the department had written a number of citations simply because drivers were not focused,” Rigel said.

“Just pay attention because you are going to have so many more kids out there on the streets in a couple of weeks,” he said. “A lot of them are excited going to school and coming home because they want to tell their parents what happened.

“They aren’t looking out for you. You need to look out for them.”

Rigel adds that if you are behind a bus, be aware of the flashing yellow or red lights, and drive accordingly.

