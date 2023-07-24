Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Back-to-school bus safety: Know, follow the rules

School buses to be back on roads very soon
School buses to be back on roads very soon(D49)
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer vacation is almost over for students, and with classes beginning Monday for some districts, local law enforcement urges drivers to follow the rules regarding bus safety.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said school bus safety is a priority this year, especially with the addition of many first-time drivers on the roads.

In the past, the department had written a number of citations simply because drivers were not focused,” Rigel said.

“Just pay attention because you are going to have so many more kids out there on the streets in a couple of weeks,” he said. “A lot of them are excited going to school and coming home because they want to tell their parents what happened.

“They aren’t looking out for you. You need to look out for them.”

Rigel adds that if you are behind a bus, be aware of the flashing yellow or red lights, and drive accordingly.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
A home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in Lamar County.
Lamar County home lost in early-morning fire Saturday
Funeral of teen killed in industrial accident held Saturday.
Funeral held Saturday for teen who died at Hattiesburg poultry plant

Latest News

A church in Sumrall has lent a helping hand to foster and adoptive families
‘Back-to-School Bash’ returns to Sumrall
Mississippi offers a tax-free weekend at the end of July
Tax-free weekend looming
City of Laurel to host September summit
Crawfish Cluster Dog Show wrapped up Sunday in Hattiesburg
The annual Crawfish Cluster Dog Show wrapped up Sunday in Hattiesburg