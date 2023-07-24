‘Back-to-School Bash’ returns to Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Basketball was one of a few games available for kids to play at the Back-to-School Bash in Sumrall.

Hampton Sims, Children’s Minister at First Baptist Church,, is in this second year leading a cause geared toward a specific group.

“We have a huge heart in our church and in our community at large for the foster and adoptive community,” he said.

With the help of Jockey Being Family, the church supplied foster families with books, backpacks and other school supplies.

Sims says, even in a small town like Sumrall, the church is engaged with the foster community.

“We have numerous families, probably five or six families, that are in the fostering process or additional families that have adopted,” Sims said.

With Lamar County schools beginning classes this week, there’s an added message to this back to school drive.

Sunday was a family element, in which foster parents also took home a backpack filled with resources to help them and their children throughout the year.

“We want to give them encouragement, specifically, to say we recognize that you’re part of a difficult process, but you’re doing what God has called you to do,” Sims said. “We want to cheerlead you in that cause.”

