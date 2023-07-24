2 suspects facing felony child neglect charges in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects were arrested last week and charged with two counts of felony child neglect each.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office received a call in the Carnes Community on June 10. Following medical attention and officers on the scene, the case was turned over to FCSO investigators.
The sheriff’s office said 21-year-old Kristen Perkins of Morton, Miss., was arrested on Tuesday, July 18, and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. She was later given a $400,000 bond.
FCSO said 23-year-old Christian Runnels of Lumberton, Perkins’ reported boyfriend, was also arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. His bond was set at $400,000.
Both suspects are currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center awaiting trial. Other charges may be filed as the investigation continues, according to FCSO.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.