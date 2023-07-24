2 suspects facing felony child neglect charges in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects were arrested last week and charged with two counts of felony child neglect each.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office received a call in the Carnes Community on June 10. Following medical attention and officers on the scene, the case was turned over to FCSO investigators.

The sheriff’s office said 21-year-old Kristen Perkins of Morton, Miss., was arrested on Tuesday, July 18, and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. She was later given a $400,000 bond.

Kristen Perkins (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

FCSO said 23-year-old Christian Runnels of Lumberton, Perkins’ reported boyfriend, was also arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. His bond was set at $400,000.

Christian Runnels (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects are currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center awaiting trial. Other charges may be filed as the investigation continues, according to FCSO.

