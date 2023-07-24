Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

2 suspects facing felony child neglect charges in Forrest Co.

-
-(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects were arrested last week and charged with two counts of felony child neglect each.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office received a call in the Carnes Community on June 10. Following medical attention and officers on the scene, the case was turned over to FCSO investigators.

The sheriff’s office said 21-year-old Kristen Perkins of Morton, Miss., was arrested on Tuesday, July 18, and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. She was later given a $400,000 bond.

Kristen Perkins
Kristen Perkins(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

FCSO said 23-year-old Christian Runnels of Lumberton, Perkins’ reported boyfriend, was also arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. His bond was set at $400,000.

Christian Runnels
Christian Runnels(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects are currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center awaiting trial. Other charges may be filed as the investigation continues, according to FCSO.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
A home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in Lamar County.
Lamar County home lost in early-morning fire Saturday
Funeral of teen killed in industrial accident held Saturday.
Funeral held Saturday for teen who died at Hattiesburg poultry plant
The Covington County Branch of the NAACP hosted a candidate forum in Hot Coffee Saturday.
Covington NAACP hosts candidate forum

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
HPD says between June 30 and July 16, Jackson, 23 (left), and Fields-Goss, 21 (right), went...
2 Hub City women wanted for stealing more than $3.5K worth of items from store
-
North Forrest VFD responds to 2-vehicle accident with injuries
Man who disappeared on a river in Mississippi later found asleep on the sandbar