07/24 Ryan's "Much Cooler!" Monday Morning Forecast

Feels a bit like Fall out there today, but sadly it won’t last.
07/24 Ryan’s “Much Cooler!” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Wow...what a change from the end of last week! Today’s morning low was in the 60s! THE 60S! Thanks to the cooler and drier air, lows were as low as 67 degrees, and with low humidity! Basically, it was fall for about two and a half hours this morning, but shortly after sunrise it’ll remember we’re still in summer...like right in the middle of summer. Today still won’t be too bad though as the high will climb to 93, just one degree above average, but thankfully without all that crazy high humidity. That means it’ll only “feel” a degree or so warmer than it is, and thankfully those conditions stick around a bit longer.

Not forever though! I’d say by the end of the week we’ll be looking at that “oppressive” humidity returning, along with highs in the upper 90s. We’ll likely end up with more Heat Warnings, as well as have ~3 chances at hitting 100 degrees again, which we stayed just south of last week in Hattiesburg.

