Veterans encouraged to file PACT Act claims during Shelby Summer VetFest

Camp Shelby answers veterans questions
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of veterans from across Mississippi were at Camp Shelby Saturday, to learn more about new benefits offered through the Veterans Administration.

it was all part the “Summer VetFest” hosted by the VA Medical Center and the Jackson VA Regional Benefits Office.

Veterans who attended learned about, and could sign up for, benefits from the new PACT Act.

That’ law expands benefits and healthcare for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

“We came to find out about the PACT Act,” said Lili Tosado, a Navy veteran from D’Iberville.

“My husband had already submitted for it, but I still hadn’t, and while we’re here, I also found out a few things about the women’s clinic.”

The event also gave veterans a chance to get screened for toxic exposure.

“We want them to get this information and in particular, we want them to get it prior to Aug. 9 of this year, because the law passed in August of last year and if they get their claim in and get benefits, the effective date can go back to the date the law changed back in August,” said Jeffery Jamison, supervisory veteran service representative with the Veterans Affairs office in Jackson.

More than $1.4 billion in PACT Act benefits have been passed on to veterans since the law was signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022.

