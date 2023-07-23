Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Petal resident celebrates 100th birthday

Miss Billie Jane Rutland celebrated 100 years of life.
Miss Billie Jane Rutland celebrated 100 years of life.(WVVA)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The family and friends of a Petal resident helped her celebrate her 100th birthday Saturday.

Billie Jane Rutland has spent the past 50 years in the city where she raised four children and was an Army wife.

Dozens attended the centenarian’s birthday party held at Magnolia State Bank, complete with food, drinks and pictures detailing the moments leading up to the day.

Rutland is a grandmother to three grandchildren, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Granddaughter Lindy Runnels said since she was a child, Rutland has been a light in her life and that the party was just a small way of showing their appreciation.

“She’s the best grandmother you can ask for. She treats us wonderfully,” Runnels said. “I stayed the night with her all the time. I never wanted to be apart.”

Rutland is also the aunt of late Hattiesburg businessman and former mayor, Bobby Chain.

She said the key to making it to 100 is loving the Lord.

Happy birthday, Miss Rutland!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
-
HPD seeking suspect in relation to felony shoplifting incident
Mar-Jac MS went on to mention that the accident resulted in them finding out that Pérez was a...
‘Should not have been hired’: Mar-Jac releases new info following teen’s death

Latest News

Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes pirates.
Hattiesburg Zoo hosts pirate-themed weekend
Perry County hairstylists Anna Van Gundy (lefrt) and Brittany Prine ply their trade Saturday at...
Perry County hairstylists give back to their community
Hannahs Forecast
Severe thunderstorms crossed the Pine Belt earlier this afternoon, not many rain chances later this week.
The workshop taught residents how to slice, marinate and dehydrate jerky.
Petal Healing Garden teaches locals how to make jerky