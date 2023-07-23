Petal resident celebrates 100th birthday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The family and friends of a Petal resident helped her celebrate her 100th birthday Saturday.

Billie Jane Rutland has spent the past 50 years in the city where she raised four children and was an Army wife.

Dozens attended the centenarian’s birthday party held at Magnolia State Bank, complete with food, drinks and pictures detailing the moments leading up to the day.

Rutland is a grandmother to three grandchildren, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Granddaughter Lindy Runnels said since she was a child, Rutland has been a light in her life and that the party was just a small way of showing their appreciation.

“She’s the best grandmother you can ask for. She treats us wonderfully,” Runnels said. “I stayed the night with her all the time. I never wanted to be apart.”

Rutland is also the aunt of late Hattiesburg businessman and former mayor, Bobby Chain.

She said the key to making it to 100 is loving the Lord.

Happy birthday, Miss Rutland!

