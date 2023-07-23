Perry County hairstylists give back to their community

NEW AGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt hairstylists are giving back to their community.

Perry County natives Anna Van Gundy and Brittany Prine teamed up Saturday to give free haircuts to the kids in their community before school starts.

The event was hosted at the First Baptist Church of New Augusta.

“Honestly it made me think about parents, having to spend so much money shopping for school clothes and supplies, and then when we get done, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, my kid needs a haircut,’” Van Gundy said.

Haircuts can range in price, some costing as little as $10, with others reaching $50 or more.

With more than one kid, this expense can become a burden on parents.

Youth pastor Lanny Mixon said he immediately agreed to the idea.

“Was approached by one of the young ladies who’s actually doing the haircuts today and asked if we would be interested in partnering with them in hosting the event today,” he said. “I talked with our senior pastor here, and it’s absolutely something we wanted to do.

“After a few more phone calls, we had everything set up and ready to go.”

Van Gundy said the event was spread throughout the community by word of mouth and social media. She recognized the need in the community for an event like this.

“I love it,” Van Gundy said. “It’s awesome. I feel like I am a giver anyway, so I feel like this is a great thing to do for this type of community anyway.

“I live here, I love Perry County people and I’m honored to give back.”

