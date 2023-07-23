Laurel to host tourism summit in September

Win Stuff
City of Laurel to host "rural "summit in September
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel will host the Standup Rural America Summit.

The meeting is set to run from Sept. 5 through Sept. 7.

Officials said the summit, which moves from place to pace each year, brings in about 200 people from around the region.

The seminars ae expected to center on topics such as rural tourism and revitalizing small towns.

“There will be people coming in from a lot of communities our size or a little bigger just to share information.,” said George Bassi, Laurel-Jones County Tourism Committee chairman.

“There will be keynote speakers, workshops. So, it’s a great opportunity not just for us locally, from a tourism standpoint to listen, but really an opportunity to show Laurel off to hundreds of other communities around the region and get their feedback as well on kind of what they see and like about us.”

The summit is expected to feature more than 16 keynote speakers.

