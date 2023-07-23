Win Stuff
Lamar County home lost in early-morning fire Saturday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
From Oak Grove Fire & Rescue

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Units from six Lamar County volunteer fire departments wound up called out for an early-morning house fire Saturday.

Oak Grove Fire & Rescue arrived around 1:45 a.m. Saturday to find the home fully engulfed.

Oak Grove firefighters were joined by members of five other VFDs, including Central Lamar, Northeast, Pine Ridge, Purvis and Rock Hill.

The home was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

