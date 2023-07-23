Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

JPD: Man arrested after multiple armed robberies in Jackson

Cameo Stuckey, 30
Cameo Stuckey, 30(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after Jackson Police found him responsible for multiple armed robberies.

According to JPD, Cameo Stuckey, 30, was apprehended early Sunday morning by the Jackson Police Narcotics Unit after officers spotted a blue Honda CRV, the suspected vehicle used in recent robberies at 3016 Northside Drive.

JPD says Stuckey confessed to stealing the vehicle as well as the armed robberies of the store at the same location as the vehicle, the Shell on McDowell Road, a Sno-Bizz, and Daylight Doughnuts on Old Canton Road.

He also confessed to robbing the Shoe Department on Highway 18, Cricket Wireless on State Street, and the Attempted Armed Robbery of the Shell on Highway 80.

Stuckey is currently in custody.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Funeral of teen killed in industrial accident held Saturday.
Funeral held Saturday for teen who died at Hattiesburg poultry plant
A home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in Lamar County.
Lamar County home lost in early-morning fire Saturday

Latest News

Teens arrested on home invasion charges
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
Technology leads to arrest in 5-year-old murder case
Fatal gunshot in Forrest County connected to wife 5-plus years after shooting
Technology leads to arrest in 5-year-old murder case
Technology led to arrest in murder case 5 years after fact