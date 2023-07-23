Hattiesburg Zoo hosts pirate-themed weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo brought back pirates for the weekend.

All day, Saturday and Sunday, the zoo hosted guests who could choose to participate in a wide range of activities, including solving riddles, a walk-the-plank game and a pirate show from zoo staff and parrots.

“It’s just a great way to reach new audiences to bring people to the zoo who wouldn’t normally come to the zoo,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services. “Gives them the opportunity to get into costume, have some fun, and play a few pirate games.

“The kids can go on a hunt throughout the zoo with one of our riddles that we’re going to do then they can redeem a prize for that.”

Gates open at 10 a.m. Sunday

