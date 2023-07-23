Win Stuff
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the low 70′s. The rest of the evening will be mostly clear, no shower expected.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see thunderstorms throughout the afternoon hours. There no chance for evening thunderstorms across the area.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the high 90′s across the area. There is no chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt. Skies will be sunny all day.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the high 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 10% chance for rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 70′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. There is a 20% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in low 70′s across the Pine Belt.

