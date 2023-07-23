Funeral held Saturday for teen who died at Hattiesburg poultry plant
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The funeral of 16-year-old Duvan Perez was held Saturday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Perez died on July 14 while on the job at the Mar-Jac poultry plant in Hattiesburg.
Family, friends and community members paid their respects.
