Forrest County Sheriff’s Office receives $2,500 donation from Wal-Mart

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office benevolence fund got a big boost from Wal-Mart--a $2,500 donation.

The benevolence fund helps continue programs put on by the sheriff’s office such as “Shop with a Sheriff. “

The fund is administered through the Pine Belt Foundation.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said community partnerships are a part of sheriff’s office’s goal.

“That’s part of our mission statement, to promote those community partnerships in our community,” Sims said. “We want to establish trust with them, and so, with Wal-Mart or any other business or community organization, neighborhood association or anything else, that helps us to really better serve the community and have better outcomes.”

“Shop with a Sheriff” is an annual event funded through donations to help give underserved children Christmas gifts. The program is staged by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

