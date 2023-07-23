Crawfish Cluster Dog Show wraps up in Hattiesburg

Win Stuff
The annual Crawfish Cluster Dog Show ended its four-day run in Hattiesburg Sunday
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Crawfish Cluster All-Breed Dog Show wrapped up its four-day run Sunday.

Hundreds of dogs, big and small, and their owners showed up at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center in Hattiesburg between Thursday and Sunday.

The competition was broken down into seven groups:

  • sporting
  • hound
  • working
  • terrier
  • toy
  • non-sporting
  • herding

Crawfish Cluster Chairman Paige Rogers said putting the show together was not an easy process.

“You have to do your event applications with the American Kennel Club,” Rogers said. “You hire judges. You have to have a judging panel. You also have to book your building and all that kind of stuff.”

The show focused mainly on judgment-based activities, rather than performance-based activities like obedience, agility and rally.

Rogers said this year’s show has been one to remember.

“We’ve had great dogs here, really top-quality dogs, best-in-show winning dogs,” Rogers said. “The people have been great, It’s just been a really fun atmosphere.”

The next show is set to take place in July 2024.

Entries can be sent by mail or online to Foy Trent Dog Show once that window opens.

