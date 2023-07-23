Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg teenagers are in custody after breaking into the home of a deputy with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department,

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a vehicle stolen from Hattiesburg early Saturday morning was recovered in the southern end of Forrest County after it became disabled.

A short time later, two teens, who were in he area where the disabled vehicle was found abandoned decided to attempt a home invasion, not knowing that the home belonged to a tone County deputy, who was at home at the time.

After being confronted by the deputy while they were inside his residence, the teens fled.

As they left, one of the teens shot at the deputy. The deputy was not struck.

The deputy did not return fire, but did detain the other juvenile, who was unarmed.

Moments later, Forrest County Constable Tommy Cook, who was driving north of U.S. 49, stopped to see how he could assist and reported observing teh second suspect walkinbg south on 49 a short distance away.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.

The Facebook post did not mention whether official charges had been brought.

