Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman arrested after driving instructor finds 2 children in car seats outside suburban Detroit school

Police are investigating after two unaccompanied children were found July 14 near a dumpster outside of a high school in Michigan. (WXYZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after an infant and toddler in car seats were found near a trash dumpster at a suburban high school north of Detroit.

The children — believed to be around 2 years old and 4 weeks old — were found alone on July 14 outside Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, police said on July 19.

Driving school instructor John Belyea told WDIV-TV that he stopped at the high school for a quick break and heard what he believed were cats fighting. Belyea realized the sounds were from a child, searched the area and found the children, the television station reported.

Authorities were called and the children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Their parents later were identified. Police also have notified child protective services.

Police did not reveal if the arrested woman was related to the children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
-
HPD seeking suspect in relation to felony shoplifting incident
Mar-Jac MS went on to mention that the accident resulted in them finding out that Pérez was a...
‘Should not have been hired’: Mar-Jac releases new info following teen’s death

Latest News

This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found; search for boy continues
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for dressing up as 'Star Wars' character arrested for child porn
A teenage girl was found dead late Friday night after a boat crashed into a jetty off Cape Cod....
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water