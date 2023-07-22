Shelby’s 177th Armored Brigade gets new commander

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Army unit, headquartered at Camp Shelby, that supervises the training of National Guard and Reserve soldiers in Mississippi and several other states has a new commander.

Col. Reginald E. Williams is the new head of the 177th Armored Brigade.

Williams comes to Camp Shelby from First Army Division West in Texas, where he oversaw operations for the division.

He assumed his new command Friday morning.in a ceremony at Camp Shelby.

“What (177th Armored Brigade) primarily focus on doing is making sure that the units that we partner with, their leadership can actually perform those functions, to do the training, do the evaluation of their soldiers, so we coach them, to make sure that they’re set up for success to do that mission,” Williams said.

Williams takes over for Col. Richard J. Davis, who led the unit for the last two years.

“Our time at Camp Shelby and here in the Pine Belt has been absolutely amazing,” Davis said. “(It’s been) very rewarding, working with our National Guard and Reserve partners across seven states and two territories. Shelby provided us the the platform to get out and do that mission”

Davis is moving on to work with Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.

