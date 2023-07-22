Severe thunderstorms crossed the Pine Belt earlier this afternoon, not many rain chances later this week.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the low 70′s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the evening hours, some could possibly be severe.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see thunderstorms throughout the afternoon hours. There is a 20% chance for evening thunderstorms across the area.

Monday we will see temperatures in the mid to low 90′s across the area. There is no chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt. Skies will be mostly sunny all day.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the high 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain in the day. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in low 70′s across the Pine Belt.

