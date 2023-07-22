Sawmill Skate Shop opens in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new skate shop opened in Laurel with a dual purpose.

Sawmill Skate Shop owner Tyler Chandler hopes to build a better skating community through camaraderie while providing gear for all level of skateboarders.

Chandler said after experiencing different skating scenes, he wanted to bring his experiences to Laurel.

All the traveling I’ve done over the years, going to skate shops and skating in different places, I just noticed that everywhere that an awesome skate community with great people and everything they had an amazing shop that helps out and gives to the community,” Chandler said Saturday.

Chandler said he has been skating for a few years and loves the community that comes with it.

“My favorite part of the skateboarding community, everybody is together and it doesn’t matter what walk of life you’re from,” Chandler said. “It doesn’t matter your skill level. It’s just all love.”

The Sawmill Skate Shop, which opened on July 14, is not only a place to purchase gear but a space for anyone to feel included, Chandler said.

“If they come in, we can talk skateboarding and what it’s done for them and have a great conversation,” Chandler said. “I don’t care if they don’t spend a dime. I just want a space where everybody can come in and feel included and no matter what, you feel welcome here.

“That’s the kind of space I’m trying to build.”

Chandler said he plans to sell longboards and roller skates at the shop as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.