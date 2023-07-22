Win Stuff
Safety, security being emphasized in Covington County Schools in 2023-24

Back To School: Covington County
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District is taking several steps that administrators say will improve school security and help students be more productive during the school day.

When students come to school in a few weeks, they’ll need to bring a great attitude, but they won’t be able to bring a cell phone, smart watch or any other type of personal device.

A new district policy means those items will not longer be allowed in class.

“It’s time for us to make it possible for a student to just be a student, rather than feeling the need to be plugged in all day long,” said Babette Duty, superintendent of the Covington County School District.

“There’s a phone there for students to have access to in case of an emergency and then, the old standard of calling the office and going through the process of having the child return the call. It worked well for years and we’re going to go back to that.”

What students can bring to school will be carried in a clear backpack.

A new district policy this school year mandates see-through bags for all students.

Money and personal hygiene items can be put into small, non-see-through pouches.

The clear bag policy will also be in effect for school sporting events and other activities.

“We’re going to piggy back on what most of our universities and junior colleges have been doing for some time to make the crowds safer at our extra-curricular activities and so that will be implemented beginning this fall as well,” Duty said.

For extra-curricular activities and for entrance into some schools in Covington this year, folks will have to pass through some new metal detectors.

They’re called OpenGate.

“They’re very high end and we’re able to set them from weapons all the way down to vapes and so, we’re very, very confident we’re going to do an even better job this year of preventing anyone from bringing a weapon on campus and we’re going to be able to crack down on the vaping ,” Duty said.

Duty said the machines will be used at each high school and Seminary Middle School.

