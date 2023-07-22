Win Stuff
Petal Healing Garden teaches locals how to make jerky

The workshop taught residents how to slice, marinate and dehydrate jerky.
The workshop taught residents how to slice, marinate and dehydrate jerky.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Healing Garden Saturday taught residents how to make their own homemade jerky.

Host Mark Laird said though beef is usually the option people go with, just about any lean, non-fatty meat can be used to make jerky, including:

  • chicken
  • pork
  • deer
  • fish.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, one ounce of jerky, specifically beef jerky, contains about 11 grams of protein.

The popular snack is considered a non-perishable and can be a survival food during emergencies like hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters.

“If you can do this ahead of time, you’ve got meat you can use up to three, four months if you use a curer or two to three weeks if you use the normal dehydration method,” Laird said. “So, you’ve got a food source for two-to-three weeks if some emergency or disaster happens.”

Laird said the process of slicing, marinating and drying the jerky depends on how flavorful someone wants it to be, as well as the method of heating used.

To increase shelf life, it is recommended that jerky be kept out of heat, humidity and direct light and placed in a sealed, dry container.

