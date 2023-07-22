Win Stuff
MDOT completes I-59 overpass construction

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three months ago, a tractor-trailer hit the Interstate-59 overpass, causing severe damage and forcing the closure of the southbound lane as well as the southbound entrance ramp to the interstate.

“We closed the southbound lane of I-59 in that location as a safety precaution and we also closed the ramp to I-59 southbound.” said Anna Ehrgott, Mississippi Department of Transportation public information officer.

The lane closures led to multiple detours and barricades being placed.

.MDOT secured an emergency contract with Key Construction, work on the damage began.

“They replaced the damage to the concrete on the vertical wall of the bridge and they also repaired and replaced the concrete of the deck of the bridge where some damage occurred there as well,” Ehrgott said. “They replaced some of those reinforcing elements there as well.”

Now, the overpass is fixed, but MDOT encourages all vehicles to take extra safety precautions when traveling.

“Vehicles, small or large, always secure your load if you’re traveling with anything in the back of your truck or anything in the back of your car,” Ehrgott said. “You want to make sure that that load is extremely secure before you go out and travel on the roadways. "

MDOT also encourages all motorists to be careful and to slow down when approaching construction sites.

