Forrest County district opens 2023-24 school year

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The school bells rang out bright and early Friday morning at North Forrest High School, and as students walked through the doors for their first day, they kicked off the 2023-24 school year with smiles.

Students who started back Friday are beginning the new year with a new motto.

“It’s called build the future,” North Forrest Pri9ncipal Jennifer Riels. “That’s what all our teachers are here to do. What we’re here to do is build each and every child for their future.”

Teachers and students filled the halls with laughter and happy conversations all morning

“They’re smiling, they’re ready to see people,” Riels said. . They’re asking where this teacher is, where that teacher is. They’re asking ‘Can I go down here? Is this where my class is?’ They’re excited.

“You have seventh graders (who) are new to campus, so they’re a little nervous.”

For the seniors, it’s their last first day. While poised to post a great last year of high school, some already are thinking about college.

“I just want to have the most fun I can this year and get my stuff together for college, but ultimately make the most of this last year.” senior Janiyah Jones said.

The Forrest County School District asks that if a child is not already registered, the necessary forms/papers will be available after 10 a.m. on any school day starting Monday.

For more information, visit here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.