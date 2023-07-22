Former college football coach Bronco Mendenhall speaks to Columbia High Convocation

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia High School geared up for the new school year with its annual Convocation on Friday morning.

This year’s guest speaker was longtime college football coach Bronco Mendenhall.

“Simply the message that high expectations matched with commitment and then really hard and deliberate practice, it’s amazing what happens when you put those three things together,” Mendenhall said. “That message has really helped me in my career and led to some success in the world of college football and I was just hopeful that those solutions might be helpful to the teachers as they take on a new year.”

Mendenhall coached for 32 years, 17 as a head coach with stops at Brigham Young and Virginia.

He stepped away from the game in 2021 and has since enjoyed a new chapter where he gets the opportunity to share his approach to teaching.

While Friday was Mendenhall’s first visit to Columbia, he’s been to Mississippi many times on recruiting trips over the years.

“The kids here what I know about them collectively and stereotypically, which isn’t always accurate, is man they love to play and they value that,” Mendenhall said. “And the culture around the state of Mississippi values football and young people can be developed. And opportunities, wow, do they come for young people through the game of football in this area.”

