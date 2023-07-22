Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Former college football coach Bronco Mendenhall speaks to Columbia High Convocation

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia High School geared up for the new school year with its annual Convocation on Friday morning.

This year’s guest speaker was longtime college football coach Bronco Mendenhall.

“Simply the message that high expectations matched with commitment and then really hard and deliberate practice, it’s amazing what happens when you put those three things together,” Mendenhall said. “That message has really helped me in my career and led to some success in the world of college football and I was just hopeful that those solutions might be helpful to the teachers as they take on a new year.”

Mendenhall coached for 32 years, 17 as a head coach with stops at Brigham Young and Virginia.

He stepped away from the game in 2021 and has since enjoyed a new chapter where he gets the opportunity to share his approach to teaching.

While Friday was Mendenhall’s first visit to Columbia, he’s been to Mississippi many times on recruiting trips over the years.

“The kids here what I know about them collectively and stereotypically, which isn’t always accurate, is man they love to play and they value that,” Mendenhall said. “And the culture around the state of Mississippi values football and young people can be developed. And opportunities, wow, do they come for young people through the game of football in this area.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
Mar-Jac MS went on to mention that the accident resulted in them finding out that Pérez was a...
‘Should not have been hired’: Mar-Jac releases new info following teen’s death
-
HPD seeking suspect in relation to felony shoplifting incident
Media outlets in Duvan Perez's home country of Guatemala were some of the first to report his...
‘It is shameful’: Former OSHA advisor demands answers in teen’s death at Mar-Jac plant

Latest News

Ladarien Haynes, East Marion
Players of the Pine Belt: East Marion linebacker Ladarien Haynes
Ladarien Haynes, East Marion
Players of the Pine Belt: East Marion linebacker Ladarien Haynes
Bronco Mendenhall
Former college football coach Bronco Mendenhall speaks to Columbia High Convocation
Paris Evans, Wayne County
Players Of The Pine Belt: Wayne County DE Paris Evans