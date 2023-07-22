Fatal gunshot in Forrest County connected to wife 5-plus years after shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In 2018, George Howe died from a single gunshot during an incident that Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators were told was a suicide.

Now, his 75-year-old widow, Harriet Howe, is in custody at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, charged with first-degree murder in connection to her husband’s death,.

“John Tryner, who is now captain over investigations, was actually the investigator on that case,” Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “He had some doubts about that story, was working that case, ran into some dead ends.

Sims said Tryner sent information to the state’s crime lab, which took some time to get back.

And that wasn’t the only issue.

“We had a piece of equipment that contained evidence that would show conclusively what occurred, but, unfortunately, the technology was not there for us to get that information,” Sims said.

Five years later, the department joined a taskforce in which they were able to network with other entities.

That connection led to a group that did have the proper technology to download the data.

“We took the device down, they downloaded it, and sure enough, it gave us the evidence that was needed to get the warrant to substantiate the charge of murder,” Sims said. “And, so, she was arrested (Thursday), and, hopefully, we are on the way to bringing closure to that family.”

Harriet Howe remains jailed on $1 million bond.

