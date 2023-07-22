Win Stuff
Dog found abandoned in dumpster at park finds forever home

A dog that was found abandoned in a dumpster in a Kentucky park has found a forever home. (Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An abandoned dog found last week in a dumpster has been adopted.

City workers in Lexington found the animal, now known as Hamilton, in a dumpster at Constitution Park.

On Thursday, Geniene Piche adopted the pup. She is helping give Hamilton a second chance at a good life.

“To see that a dog had been dumped in that heat just broke my heart,” Piche said. “The second I saw her I just fell in love.”

Hamilton was located inside a closed dumpster behind Northern Elementary School. Piche, the school’s principal, was there when two parks and recreation employees pulled the underweight shepherd mix out.

“She was so sweet. She wasn’t scared of people and still had affection,” Piche said. “This is a great dog.”

Rescuers at the Lexington Humane Society said it was a miracle that Hamilton was found alive.

“We’re so grateful this ended on a positive note,” said Katy Stoess, a special events manager at the humane society.

Lexington authorities said they are fortunate this story has a happy ending but that isn’t always the case.

“I want people to be talking about animal cruelty laws. It’s happening,” said Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control Lt. Jai Hamilton. “We need to properly address it.”

Hamilton was one of the people to also help find the dog that now carries her name.

“I don’t really know what to think about that, but the more I do, I’m really just honored,” she said.

Jamakea Jackson, a Lexington resident, has been cited and is facing animal cruelty charges related to this case, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

