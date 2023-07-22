Blood Bowl ends, but donations still needed

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual WDAM/Vitalant Blood Bowl has wrapped up.

It took place in 10 cities across the Pine Belt.

The goal was to encourage people to donate blood.

The last day was Friday.

Donations were taken at Woolwine Ford in Collins and at the Petal Civic Center.

Jessica Beard, account manager for Vitalant, says Pine Belt residents really made a difference with their donations.

But, she said more donations still are needed.

“The Blood Bowl has been good this week, but it does not stop,” Beard said. “We’re down 25 percent and we actually supply all the local hospitals, so that means local cancer patients, that means surgeries, different traumatic events and accidents that happen.”

Vitalant says right now, it has less than a three-day supply of most blood types.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.