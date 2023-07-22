Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Barbenheimer gaining attention during opening weekend

'The Barbie Movie' and 'Oppenheimer' big cinema draws
'The Barbie Movie' and 'Oppenheimer' big cinema draws
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first major blockbuster weekend of summer 2023 and it’s gaining a lot of attention.

“Oppenheimer” and “The Barbie Movie” have been selling out fast, with movie fans going to see both films in the same day.

“I’m happy for our customers who’re coming and having the opportunity to enjoy both (”The) Barbie (Movie)”and “”Oppenheimer, which is called Barbenheimer,” said Grand Theatre employee Chris Orr.

Some have teased they got coffee before “Oppenheimer” before returning to see “The Barbie Movie” all dressed up in pink with their friends.

“My husband is a huge history buff,” said “Oppenheimer” moviegoer, Kerrie Barron. “He has been waiting for this movie for months. He has read two major, thick books in advance of the movie.”

Regardless of the movie you wish to see, make sure you get your tickets quick as they’re selling out fast.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
Mar-Jac MS went on to mention that the accident resulted in them finding out that Pérez was a...
‘Should not have been hired’: Mar-Jac releases new info following teen’s death
-
HPD seeking suspect in relation to felony shoplifting incident
Media outlets in Duvan Perez's home country of Guatemala were some of the first to report his...
‘It is shameful’: Former OSHA advisor demands answers in teen’s death at Mar-Jac plant

Latest News

Ladarien Haynes, East Marion
Players of the Pine Belt: East Marion linebacker Ladarien Haynes
Ladarien Haynes, East Marion
Players of the Pine Belt: East Marion linebacker Ladarien Haynes
Bronco Mendenhall
Former college football coach Bronco Mendenhall speaks to Columbia High Convocation
'The Barbie Movie' and 'Oppenheimer' big cinema draws
"Barbenheimer" off to a good start here in the Hub City