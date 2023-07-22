Barbenheimer gaining attention during opening weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first major blockbuster weekend of summer 2023 and it’s gaining a lot of attention.

“Oppenheimer” and “The Barbie Movie” have been selling out fast, with movie fans going to see both films in the same day.

“I’m happy for our customers who’re coming and having the opportunity to enjoy both (”The) Barbie (Movie)”and “”Oppenheimer, which is called Barbenheimer,” said Grand Theatre employee Chris Orr.

Some have teased they got coffee before “Oppenheimer” before returning to see “The Barbie Movie” all dressed up in pink with their friends.

“My husband is a huge history buff,” said “Oppenheimer” moviegoer, Kerrie Barron. “He has been waiting for this movie for months. He has read two major, thick books in advance of the movie.”

Regardless of the movie you wish to see, make sure you get your tickets quick as they’re selling out fast.

