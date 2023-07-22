Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

19th century rifle returned to MDAH with the help of the FBI

The weapon was stolen more than forty years ago in the 1970s while on loan at Beauvoir, the home of Jefferson Davis in Biloxi.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A rifle belonging to an infantryman who served in the Mexican-American War in the mid-1800s has now been recovered with the help of the FBI.

“We are pleased to have the rifle safely back in the collections,” said the officials.

The weapon belonged to Charles H. Gibbs of Raymond. He carried the rifle in the Mexican-American War in 1847. On the weapon, you can see both his name and the dates of the battles he fought inscribed.

“This Rifle was put in the hands of Jefferson Davis’ regimens at this time of year, late July and 177 years ago in 1846, and the men salivated because, as you can see, it’s a beautiful weapon even by today’s standards,” Grady Howell, a retired historian at MDAH said.

The .54 caliber Eli Whitney rifle was initially donated to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in 1903 by his daughter, along with a bullet-cartridge box and belt. However, the weapon was stolen more than forty years ago in the 1970s while on loan at Beauvoir, the home of Jefferson Davis in Biloxi. This launched an FBI investigation.

“In 2017, The FBI Philadelphia tasked the FBI New Fields Office with determining where the Gibbs rifle was stolen from and who was the rifle owner,” said FBI Special Agent Randy Deaton of New Orleans.

Deaton says Michael Corbett was indicted and pleaded guilty to possession of stolen firearms and other items stolen from museums in the 1970s.

“This is why the Department of Justice through the FBI and the attorney’s office is so committed to protecting and preserving the value and the rare cultural properties that help us better understand our history as a nation,” said Maher Dimachkie, FBI with the Jackson field office.

The FBI is now returning it back to the Department of Archives and History 120 years later.

“This case highlights relationships and partnerships between the FBI, the district attorney’s office, local law enforcement partners, subject matter experts, and staff working at the Museum of Art and Revolution,” Dimachkie said.

Charles Gibbs survived the war and returned to his home in Mississippi but died in the 1850s of Yellow Fever.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
-
HPD seeking suspect in relation to felony shoplifting incident
Mar-Jac MS went on to mention that the accident resulted in them finding out that Pérez was a...
‘Should not have been hired’: Mar-Jac releases new info following teen’s death

Latest News

Federal grant to allow Collins Fire Department to replace engine
Repair on I-59 overpass completed.
Repairs on overpass at Interstate 59/U.S. 49 interchange completed
Entrance ramp for Interstate 59 reopens off U.S. 49
MDOT completes I-59 overpass construction
'The Barbie Movie' and 'Oppenheimer' big cinema draws
Barbenheimer gaining attention during opening weekend
Ladarien Haynes, East Marion
Players of the Pine Belt: East Marion linebacker Ladarien Haynes