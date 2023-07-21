Young African leaders meet Hub City officials, tour USM business school

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and the University of Southern Mississippi hosted a distinguished group of young leaders from several countries in Africa Thursday.

More than two dozen fellows from the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders were in the Hub City, visiting with local government officials and the business faculty at USM.

The program is sponsored by the U.S. State Department and includes leadership training, cultural exchanges and site visits.

Jackson State University will act as the host site for for six weeks for the group that toured Hattiesburg.

“We’ve been exposed to manufacturing plants, we’ve been exposed to poultry plants, farmers, universities and all that wisdom of knowledge is something we can take back home and apply and improve our systems,” said Tarisai Moffat, a program fellow from Johannesburg, South Africa.

More than 700 program fellows are taking part in activities at various sites across the United States.

“Of course, when you come to Jackson, Mississippi, you want them to see other parts (of the state), so we’re grateful that USM has agreed for us to come here, so that the fellows see not only what’s happening in Jackson, but also what’s happening in Hattiesburg,” said Lydia Didia, administrative director of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Program at Jackson State University.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.