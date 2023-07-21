This weekend will be cooler with scattered thunderstorms.

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

We’ll finally get some relief tomorrow when a front swings through Mississippi. This will cause scattered thunderstorms to form during the afternoon. Highs will top out into the mid 90s.

Sunday will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the day.

Next week will be warm and dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start out in the low 90s on Monday, but we will be back into the mid 90s by the middle of next week.

