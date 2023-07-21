Players Of The Pine Belt: Wayne County DE Paris Evans

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - As Jack Hankins enters year three as the head coach at Wayne County, he’s counting on guys that are going to step up and help complete his vision for the War Eagle program.

Paris Evans is exactly what coach Hankins was looking for going into the season.

The senior defensive dnd isn’t taking his role as a leader this season lightly.

“When you’re a senior you gotta lead your team.” Evans said. “The D-line has to be way better that what it was last year. We gotta do the little things right before we can do the big things.”

Coach Hankins took over at Wayne County when Evans was just a sophomore.

Two years later, he’s more than thrilled with how Evans and his group have developed.

“They took some lumps as young guys,” Hankins said. “Now they’ve grown, gotten bigger and stronger. They understand leadership, and now they really understand the role of hardwork and dedication.”

Through the grueling days of the summer, Evans is counting down every second and every hour until the week one opener against Oak Grove.

