Petal School District welcomes students back to classrooms

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Schools in the Petal School District opened their doors to students Friday.

Superintendent Matt Dillon said the excitement already was pouring in.

“I think there’s a big buzz in the community right now, a lot of excitement,” Dillon said. “I saw students getting off of buses, getting out of cars this morning. I saw smiling mommas and daddies and families. So, it’s just a special time.”

The district had a staggered start to the school year, with only Pre K-sixth grade students with last names ending in the letters A-L returning.

Seventh graders at Petal Middle School, as well as freshmen at Petal High School, also returned.

Dillon said the main goal of the first day was to help build bonds between students and teachers.

For Lori Johnson, a sixth-grade teacher at Petal Upper Elementary School, this year makes 21 years as an educator.

Johnson said even after two decades of teaching, she still enjoys her job and the relationships it allows her to form with her students.

“I always tell my students, ‘This is gonna be the year where we’re gonna win it together, and when I win, you win. Our families win,’” Johnson said. “In the end, that’s a win for our community,” Johnson said.

As the busy school year kicks off, the district is asking for drivers to use caution when driving through school zones, especially during start and dismissal times.

“We just ask for a little grace and patience around traffic flow,” Dillon said. “It’s so important for the safety of our students and families and staff that we make sure we drive safely around our schools.”

Monday will be the first day for Pre K-sixth grade students with names ending in M-Z, as well as all students at the middle and high schools.

Late registration also will be held Monday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Coleman Center for Family and Children, located in Petal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.