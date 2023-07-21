Northbound entrance ramp back open at I-59/U.S. 49 interchange

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The northbound entrance ramp off U.S. 49 onto Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg has been re-opened four months after a crash poked a hole in the interstate overpass.

Construction has been completed after a tractor-trailer ripped a hole in the southbound side of the overpass in April.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said Thursday evening that the northbound entrance ramp had been reopened.

WDAM 7 will be talking with MDOT Friday to get more on this update.

