Lumberton students complete outdoor mural

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - After nearly 60 hours of work, Lumberton outdoor painting project is now a landmark.

Students in the community helped paint a mural on the side of the library dedicated to some of their favorite books.

A local art teacher led the project.

Chris Holzinger said the mural was one of the many ways the students can brings change to their hometown.

“I think they feel really accomplished,” Holzinger said. “They have something they can really be proud of in their community.

“We’re trying to help the overall look of the city and trying to be a part of the beautification effort.”

City leaders said they already are planning for more art projects in the future.

