Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Lumberton students complete outdoor mural

Mural finished in Lumberton
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - After nearly 60 hours of work, Lumberton outdoor painting project is now a landmark.

Students in the community helped paint a mural on the side of the library dedicated to some of their favorite books.

A local art teacher led the project.

Chris Holzinger said the mural was one of the many ways the students can brings change to their hometown.

“I think they feel really accomplished,” Holzinger said. “They have something they can really be proud of in their community.

“We’re trying to help the overall look of the city and trying to be a part of the beautification effort.”

City leaders said they already are planning for more art projects in the future.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
Mar-Jac MS went on to mention that the accident resulted in them finding out that Pérez was a...
‘Should not have been hired’: Mar-Jac releases new info following teen’s death
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder

Latest News

Interior of new welcome center being considered
Laurel-Jones Co welcome center’s historical significance
Library mural completed
Mural finished in Lumberton
Entrance ramp for Interstate 59 reopens off U.S. 49
Northbound entrance ramp back open at I-59/U.S. 49 interchange
interior of new welcome center being considered
Interior of new welcome center being assessed