Laurel-Jones Co welcome center’s historical significance

Interior of new welcome center being assessed
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -With the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center under construction, city leaders are looking to incorporate nearly 100 years of housing development.

Michael McKinnon is the building’s architect, and he says the center will have authentic rooms built from recycled materials used in old housing authority buildings.

He adds that these rooms will showcase what Laurel housing was like nearly a century ago.

“Five member families lived in this small space,” McKinnon said. “Here’s the bedroom. The dining and kitchen and utility room were one room. This is a great way to reflect and develop some appreciation.”

MicKinnon says each piece of furniture and relic on display will be from the early 1900s.

