Laurel-Jones Co welcome center’s historical significance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -With the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center under construction, city leaders are looking to incorporate nearly 100 years of housing development.

Michael McKinnon is the building’s architect, and he says the center will have authentic rooms built from recycled materials used in old housing authority buildings.

He adds that these rooms will showcase what Laurel housing was like nearly a century ago.

“Five member families lived in this small space,” McKinnon said. “Here’s the bedroom. The dining and kitchen and utility room were one room. This is a great way to reflect and develop some appreciation.”

MicKinnon says each piece of furniture and relic on display will be from the early 1900s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.