HPD seeking suspect in relation to felony shoplifting incident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in relation to an incident of felony shoplifting.

HPD said the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Drive on Thursday, July 13.

If you have any information pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, you can contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

