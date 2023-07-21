Hattiesburg Zoo to host ‘Pirate Days’ this weekend
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ahoy, matey! Pirate Days are coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo on July 22 and 23.
Both days will host fun activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those activities will include:
- Roaming Pirate Encounters – All Day
- Walk the Plank – All Day
- Treasure Hunt – All Day (Prize Pick Up at Prairie Dog Plaza)
- “Tattoo Parlor” – All Day (Lakeview Pavilion)
- Pirate Games – All Day
- Pirate Animal Show (Africa Pavilion) – 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- Pirate Movies (Asbury) – 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Regular admission prices apply for Pirate Days, and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for a discounted price.
Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at the regular admission price. Annual passes do apply for Pirate Days.
