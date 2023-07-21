Hattiesburg Zoo to host ‘Pirate Days’ this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ahoy, matey! Pirate Days are coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo on July 22 and 23.

Both days will host fun activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those activities will include:

Roaming Pirate Encounters – All Day

Walk the Plank – All Day

Treasure Hunt – All Day (Prize Pick Up at Prairie Dog Plaza)

“Tattoo Parlor” – All Day (Lakeview Pavilion)

Pirate Games – All Day

Pirate Animal Show (Africa Pavilion) – 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Pirate Movies (Asbury) – 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Regular admission prices apply for Pirate Days, and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for a discounted price.

Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at the regular admission price. Annual passes do apply for Pirate Days.

