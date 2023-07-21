Ground broken on new Carey fieldhouse that will bear Halford’s name

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has 1,959 wins as a program.

Thirteen-hundred have come under the leadership of Coach Bobby Halford.

So, when it came time to add a new fieldhouse to Carey’s baseball and softball facilities, there was no debate on what to call it.

Ground was broken Thursday on the Bobby Halford Fieldhouse, a $1.9 million project that WCU President Ben Burnett said he expects to be completed by February.

Among the crowd gathered to watch the first dirt fly, were many of Halford’s former players and even high school teammates from Halford’s hometown, Meridian.

